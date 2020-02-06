XUB starts international school of public affairs in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has become a model State in the country for good governance because of its ‘5T Initiative’, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. Addressing students at Xavier University-Bhubaneswar on the day Naveen said, “The 5T Initiative that aims at achieving transformation at all levels through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner.”

Naveen inaugurated an International Centre and School of Government and Public Affairs at the University. “Policymaking and governance are crucial factors for sustainable growth and equitable development. In India, as we are maturing into a vibrant democratic set up, people are expecting transformational, big bang achievements.

The policy makers must have to envision policy paradigms commensurate to the expectations of people,” Naveen said, adding, “In this backdrop, the School of Government and Public Affairs will help in creating a new brand of policy makers and leaders, drawn from all sectors of society and trained to look at the issues from an inter-disciplinary and international perspective.”

“It will enable young aspirants to realise their leadership potential in an educational environment,” the Chief Minister said.He further said capacity building of youth in areas of policy research and policy making is essential in the current paradigm of governance. “I believe, this new institution will be very helpful in this direction,” he said.