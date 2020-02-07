Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar police go after wrong side driving, seize 79 vehicles

Sources said that police submitted the seizure report to vehicle owners and will submit prosecution reports before a court here on Friday in all cases.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police launched a massive crackdown against wrong side driving in the city on Thursday and seized 79 two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw. The drive was conducted in nine areas, including Damana, Jagamara, Vani Vihar, Raj Mahal Square and near KIIT Koel Campus.

Despite some resistance to seizure of vehicles, the Twin City Police did not buckle under pressure and continued its enforcement drawing appreciation from many commuters. Sources said that police submitted the seizure report to vehicle owners and will submit prosecution reports before a court here on Friday in all cases.

"Wrong side driving is a non-compoundable offence and everyday we are detecting at least 10 such violations. Apart from regular checking, a special drive is also being carried out every week to curb the menace," Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said. Commissionerate Police also issued an advisory saying the police have the powers to seize vehicles and arrest traffic violators under various Sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

"A vehicle can be seized if the driver does not have valid driving licence, is an under-age driver, plying without registration and using transport vehicle without valid permit. Police can arrest the driver of a vehicle without warrant for violations like dangerous driving, drunken driving and taking vehicle without the consent of the owner," the advisory said.

An uninsured vehicle can also be detained until it is insured as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, it added.

