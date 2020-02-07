Central team inspects Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital amid Coronavirus threat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: After Odisha reported three suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV), a three-member Central team on Thursday visited the State to review the arrangements made by the health administration to tackle any emergent situation.

The team comprising Dr Shikha Vardhan, Dr K Choudhary and Dr Anuradha Sulaniya inspected the isolation and observation wards in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, Capital Hospital and Biju Patnaik International Airport here. Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the team reviewed preparedness to deal with suspected nCoV cases here after visiting the hospitals and airport.

They discussed about the revised advisory and advised to remain equipped with intensified surveillance, he added. So far, 36 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified by the State surveillance team.

Of the seven samples sent to National Institute of Virology, five have been tested negative and reports of two are awaited. Altogether, 26 people have been kept under home isolation and quarantine. “We reviewed the preparedness and treatment being provided to suspects, who have been admitted in the hospital.

Though no positive case has been detected in the State so far, we suggested the doctors about a few measures to combat the infection,” said Dr Vardhan. At SCB, the team inspected beds, ICUs and equipment in the special 84-bed isolation ward and held discussion with Head of the Pulmonary Medicine department Prof MR Patnaik and Regional Director of Public Health Sushant Kumar Kar.

Expressing their satisfaction over the arrangements, the team suggested authorities to treat the suspected coronavirus cases as per the WHO guideline. “Of the three suspected nCoV cases admitted to SCB, a medical student from Phulbani has been discharged and two others are still undergoing treatment at the isolation ward as their test reports have not been received yet,” said Prof Patnaik.