Low railway budget allocation worries BJD

The BJD, however, welcomed the Gopalpur- Sambalpur proposed line saying this will be a big economic booster to the area if executed in time.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The  BJD on Thursday expressed concern over reduction in overall allocation for the State in the Railway Budget 2020-21 saying that railway coverage in Odisha remains one of the lowest in the country despite contributing maximum revenue. Stating that no new railway project has been introduced in sectors which were suggested by Odisha Government, national spokesperson of BJD and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said “We expected that projects like Puri-Konark, Bargarh-Nuapada, Jajpur-Aradi-Dhamra, Chakulia-Buramara, Gunupur-Therubali (new line), where the government committed assistance, will be sanctioned in the Budget.”

The BJD, however, welcomed the Gopalpur- Sambalpur proposed line saying this will be a big economic booster to the area if executed in time. Patra also welcomed introduction of more Tejas type trains. “We hope more number of such trains would be introduced in Odisha,” he said. The ruling BJD pointed to the low expenditure record of Railways in Odisha. “Railways must improve its expenditure and track record in completion of delayed projects,” he said.

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena also pointed towards slow expenditure in implementation of railway projects of the State. Allocation for Odisha has been slashed in 2020-21 Budget by `1,620 crore compared to 2019-20. The flow of funds will be around `2,000 crore for Odisha as Railways cannot spend the entire money allotted to in the Budget, he said and added that a large part of the allocations for different projects are surrendered every year. Referring to the establishment of East Coast Railway Zone in Odisha in 1996 when HD Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister, Jena, who was also a member of the Union Cabinet then, said projects started 23 years back are yet to be completed.

“It is also unfortunate that the Niti Aayog is yet to clear Sambalpur-Gopalpur via Kandhamal till now,” he said. The former Union Minister advised Odisha Government to set up a Rail Corporation and take up transportation work so that the State can at least make a profit of `10,000 crore every year and a large number of unemployed youths get jobs. Senior Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray also criticised the Centre for allocation of less amount for Odisha in the Railway Budget compared to last year despite earning a huge revenue from the State.

