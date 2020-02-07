Ravenshaw convocation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Eminent lyricist Gulzar, biologist Dr Manju Sharma and ophthalmologist Dr Sujata Das were conferred with honoris causa at the 11th Convocation of Ravenshaw University here on Thursday. Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, Prof Ganeshi Lal awarded gold medals to toppers including Padmaja Priyadarsini Panda for topping in PG Journalism and Mass Communication. As many as 61 students were conferred with gold medal on the day. President, Indian National Science Academy Chandrima Shaha, VC Ishan Kumar Patro and Registrar Ashok Kumar Das were present.