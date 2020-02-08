Transgenders collect Rs 66,264 tax on behalf of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

President of the SHG Meghna Sahu said BMC initiative will help and empower them both socially and financially.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Breaking stereotypes, members of transgender community in the Capital took up their new role of tax collectors on Friday. The transgenders of Swikruti Self Help Group (SHG) have started collecting holding tax from big and willful defaulters on behalf of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. The SHG members, who started their work formally from Saheed Nagar, have been issued identity cards and uniforms by the civic body. On the first day, they collected Rs 66,264 tax from defaulters.

The special squad will visit different places in the city daily to collect holding tax from big defaulters and help the urban body increase its tax revenue. “By employing transgenders we aim to serve two purposes, employ members of the Third Gender community and bring them to the mainstream and collecting holding tax from big defaulters to give a boost to the Corporation’s revenue collection,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

“We will try our best to help the civic body achieve its goal and prove our worth,’’ Meghna said, adding, “Our slogan would be ‘Tax dijiye dua lijiye’ (Give holding tax and receive our blessings).”
Additional Commissioner, BMC, Surath Chandra Mallick said Swikruti squad on its first day collected Rs 66,264 tax from defaulters. The special squad will be working to collect nearly Rs 11 crore from big defaulters, he said.

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), BMC, Srimanta Mishra said as part of the agreement the group will earn one per cent money from the amount they collect from the defaulters every month. Sources said, the SHG can earn one per cent for collection up to Rs 40 lakh a month. For tax collection between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, the SHGs can earn be 1.5 pc and for above Rs 60 lakh collection they will be given 2 per cent.

