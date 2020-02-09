All three test negative for coronavirus in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government has stepped up surveillance at airports and ports for novel coronavirus (nCoV), three suspects, who were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, have tested negative.

While earlier two were tested negative for nCoV, no trace of the virus was detected in the swab sample of an engineer from Jagatsinghpur district who had recently returned from Hong Kong. All the samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the three though have been discharged from the hospital, they will be under observation till 14 days. So far, 43 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified by the State surveillance system. Among them 40 are under home quarantine, he said.Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Saturday reviewed the current situation and preparedness with officials through video conference.

States have been asked to spread awareness about the symptoms and precautions besides to carry out orientation of the medical personnel and health officials regularly. She advised to keep adequate stock of personal protection equipment and masks, and strengthen rapid response teams to counter any eventuality.