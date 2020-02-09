Automated driving test tracks in 18 Odisha districts soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority has decided to streamline the existing process for obtaining learner licence and driving licence by putting in place an Automated Driving Testing Tracks (ADTT).

The automated driving test track will not only check the applicant’s driving skills but also ensure transparency while issuing licenses.

It features a state-of-the-art setup, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said ADTTs will be placed in 18 districts in the State soon to facilitate driving test in an automated manner bringing down manual checking and human interference.

“The driving test is now being conducted manually in the State. Once the new facility is set up, it will be easy for people to get the test done quickly and obtain necessary documents. The applicants can also know the outcome of the test on the spot and officials can complete the formalities conveniently,” he said.

The State Government has also decided to introduce Integrated Highway Traffic Management System from Rameswar in Khurda to Chandikhole in Jajpur to bring down road accidents by the use of technology.

“The traffic management system will be helpful in controlling incidents of over-speeding, rash driving, use of cell phone and other traffic violations. Since high-resolution camera in the system will capture everything, challans will be automatically issued against the defaulters,” Panda added.