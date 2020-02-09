Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen Patnaik invites Goutam Adani to invest in Odisha

The project is being jointly developed by Adani Group (50 per cent) and the French multi-national oil and gas company Total (50 per cent).

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assured Adani Group Chairman Goutam Adani of all support and invited the Group to ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2020’ scheduled in November-December this year.

Adani met the Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas and discussed plans for investment in the areas of logistics, industrial park, new age technology and metal industries.

The group has already invested in Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district and started work on the construction of a LNG terminal and LPG terminal.

The Chief Minister’s Office said in tweet, “Noted industrialist and chairman of Adani Group called on the Chief Minister today and discussed the plans of Adani Group’s investment in Odisha in the areas of Logistics, Industrial Park, New Age Technology and Metal industries.”

Dhamra LNG terminal is a five million tonne per annum (Mtpa) LNG import and regasification facility under construction at Dhamra Port, in Bhadrak district.

It will be the second LNG import terminal to be built on India’s east coast, after the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu, which was opened in March 2019. 

Foundation stone for the terminal was laid in July 2017, while construction works started in the first half of 2018.

