Fine upto Rs 5,000 for littering stations in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commuters will attract more penalties for littering railway property. East Coast Railway (ECoR) has come up with a new set of penalties for the prohibition of activities affecting cleanliness and hygiene.

The new set of rules will be applicable for stations under nine categories and people will have to pay fine for littering, cooking, spitting, urinating, defecating, defacing railway property, washing clothes, vehicles and utensils, encroaching and unauthorised sticking bills.

Vendors will be penalised for not providing necessary arrangement (dry and wet separate dustbins) and for using plastic below 50 microns as per plastic waste rules. The penalties range from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 depending on the nature of the offence.

The previous penal provisions effected in 2016 were applicable for stations under two categories - A1 and A and people were being penalised for littering, spitting, urinating, defacing of walls and dumping the garbage.

A railway spokesperson said for the first time uniformity in fines across all the stations of ECoR will be to ensure cleanliness on railway premises and the new fine amount will come into force from Monday.

“The new penalty provisions are being imposed to ensure Swachh Bharat Mission on railway premises, Municipal Solid Waste Rule-2016 and implement polluter pays principle following the NGT directive across all stations,” he said.

“Now there will be two sets of penal rates - one for Non-Sub-Urban (NSG)-2,3 and 4 stations and the other for NSG-5, 6 and passenger halt stations (HG). But the rates will be uniform over all 313 stations under three divisions - Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair,” he added.

As per old rates, 9,301 persons were fined in 2017-18 and 10,582 in 2018-19. Similarly, 8,231 passengers were fined for littering and spitting on railway premises during the current financial year up to December.