Longest MEMU train on Puri-Angul route from February 11

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains plying on different routes in the State will have more coaches to accommodate daily passengers. Of the eight MEMU rakes, the ECoR has decided to augment one pair of Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU with four more additional coaches each in the first phase, while the rest will be attached in next phase. One rake consists of 12 coaches with each coach having a capacity of 110 passengers.

Once the four additional coaches are attached, it will be the longest MEMU train in the State. An ECoR official said the 16-coach MEMU will start its journey from Puri on Tuesday. “The other MEMU trains will be augmented in phases as all MEMU trains are now running with full passenger capacity,” he said.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to run MEMU train by replacing earlier conventional coaches of Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh Passenger Train from Wednesday. The timings and stoppages for the train will remain same. Since MEMU trains have engines at both ends, the service will improve punctuality during journey time.