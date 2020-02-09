Move to open campus playgrounds for sporting children in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of acute shortage of open space in the city for children to play, the civic agencies have decided to keep the playgrounds of schools and colleges open for the purpose during morning and evening hours.

Under ‘playground sharing’ initiative, local children and youth will have access to the grounds of their nearby educational institutions.

“We are sending proposals to School and Mass Education, Higher Education and Sports departments to allow authorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to manage those playgrounds with the help of local communities after classes are over in schools and colleges,” said BMC Commissioner and BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

He said, “As most of the playgrounds are available with the School and Mass Education, we have approached the department seeking permission in this regard.”

The commissioner said the authorities of schools and colleges are also being contacted.

The civic body, if required, will also approach private institutions having playgrounds to join hands with the BDA and BMC in the initiative.

The move is significant as there is a dearth of playgrounds in the city.

Also, the decision comes at a time when development authorities and private builders are ignoring the crucial need for playgrounds for all-round development of children.

Though the BMC and BDA have more than 60 parks, those can not be used as playgrounds for outdoor sports.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra said, “The initiative, a two-pronged approach, will fulfil the needs of the required number of open fields and playgrounds and help educational institutions reduce maintenance cost as the civic authorities will manage those grounds at their expense.”

Mishra said as per plan, the civic authorities will develop the playgrounds taken on sharing basis.

The civic bodies will make lighting arrangement and deploy security guards at the playgrounds.

Locals will also be roped in for proper maintenance of the grounds, he added.