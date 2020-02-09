Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen’s Rs 1,000 crore Capital flooding plan is a cipher

The civic body in its submission to the standing committee admitted that 'presently, no scheme is available for the improvement of natural drains of the city at any level.'

Published: 09th February 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement to spend Rs 1,000 crore for development of drains in the Capital has drawn a zero.

Nearly a year later, it has turned out that there is no such programme or scheme worked out to free the city drains and major stormwater channels from clogging to prevent deluge during monsoon.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) pitched for a special scheme for stormwater management before Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting last month as it has not received any fund from the State Government.

The civic body in its submission to the standing committee admitted that “presently, no scheme is available for the improvement of natural drains of the city at any level.”

All that it received towards stormwater management between 2016-17 and 2019-20 was Rs 80.55 crore. In the current fiscal, it has been approved Rs 110 crore which includes 264 projects amounting to Rs 97 crore for various wards and another Rs 1 crore towards a rainwater recharge pit. Cover of open drains by using slabs was proposed at Rs 5 crore.

This is only meant for the improvement of internal drains within the BMC jurisdiction, Corporation sources say. That’s all. There is no mention of a drainage master plan for the City which the Government had promised before elections.

Several areas in the City experience serious water-logging raining miseries on residents during the monsoons.

The CM’s announcement had raised hopes among the citizens of a deluge-free monsoon this year. But all promises and hopes have fallen flat with BMC crying shortage of funds for the delay in improving the condition of natural drains.

The announcement by Naveen had come following unprecedented flooding in the Capital in 2018 leading to public outcry.

A few months later, in November BMC sought Rs 753 crore from Housing and Urban Development department for the acquisition of 61.43-acre private land for expansion of 13 major stormwater drainage channels.

 An additional Rs 287 crore was also sought for the development of drainage channels. The funds are yet to be released.

That is exactly why the BMC urged the parliamentary panel for the formulation of a special scheme for stormwater management in the city. 

BMC statistics reveal that of 13 stormwater drains with 65.62 km length, retaining wall, flooring and expansion work has been completed only on 11.2 km stretch.

The civic body has failed to complete even a single major project conceived to prevent recurrence of deluge in the City in the last one and half years. The BMC top brass, meanwhile, did not respond to the queries.

Then

  • Rs 1,000 cr announced by CM in March 2019.

  • Rs 753 cr sought by BMC for pvt land acquisition.

  • Rs 287 cr more sought from Government for development of drainage channels.

now

  • Rs 80.55 cr Govt spending on drain between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

  • Rs 110 cr worth projects to be taken up this year.

  • 13 major stormwater drainage channels yet to see any expansion work.

