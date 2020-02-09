Odisha Food Supplies Minister to go live on February 13

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, and Cooperation Ranendra Pratap Swain will go live on social media on February 13.

He will be live on his Facebook and Twitter accounts and will reply to the queries from people. The Minister has urged citizens and stakeholders to send their questions by February 11.

The initiative, a part of 5T and Mo Sarkar charters, aims at resolving problems of the citizen through social and digital media.

Users of Facebook and Twitter can use #AskOdishaFoodMinister handle to put their questions and seek a response from the Minister.