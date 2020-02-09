Parents seek probe in exam centres row

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha on Saturday demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged kickback in finalisation of Plus II examination centres and also sought removal of political representation in general body of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

Mahasangha members said the allegations are a matter of serious concern and need to be investigated by the top-level investigation agency.

“The School and Mass Education department must order a vigilance inquiry and the probe report should be made public within seven days to ensure transparency,” said Mahasangha chairman Basudev Bhatt.

Bhatt also demanded that the Government, which removed politicians from the governing bodies of degree colleges, should also remove them from such bodies at Plus II level including CHSE General body.

“Academicians and educational experts should be inducted to such bodies in their place,” he said.

Educational experts have demanded an immediate amendment to Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 for the purpose.

Though Plus II was separated from Plus III in 2017 and brought under the School and Mass Education department, delay in an amendment to the Act has encouraged political participation in academic affairs, they said.

They also demanded that there should be equal representation of colleges in CHSE governing body as currently there is no representation from many well-performing higher secondary schools such as Ravenshaw in Cuttack, BJB in Bhubaneswar or other such old and reputed government Higher Secondary Schools in other districts.

Notably, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty had alleged on Friday that there has been kickback for finalisation of examination centres for annual Plus II examination conducted by CHSE. CHSE officials, however, are yet to comment on the issue.