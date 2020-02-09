Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rail line linking of Haridaspur-Paradip route from today

Once the line is integrated with Paradip yard, the rolling of engine will make its way through the rest 40-km line from Kendrapara to Paradip before the trial run of train on the entire railway line.

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Railways fixing a deadline for completion of the much-awaited Haridaspur-Paradip new line project by March-end, work for the final linking of rail lines at Paradip-end is set to commence on Sunday. 

The 42-km stretch from Haridaspur side to Kendrapara of the 82-km line has been completed and rolling of railway tower engine done last year after linking of the line with mainline at Haridaspur between October 1 and 3.

Once the line is integrated with Paradip yard, the rolling of the engine will make its way through the rest 40-km line from Kendrapara to Paradip before the trial run of train on the entire railway line.

“Since Haridaspur-Paradip line was built as a separate project, it has to be integrated with the mainline at one end and Paradip station yard at the other. The track and signal have to be linked. The linking will be completed in two days and the left over works by end of next month,” said a senior railway official.

