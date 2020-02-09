Sewerage project in six CMC wards non-starter

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With uncertainty looming large over the proposed underground sewerage project, resentment is brewing among the residents of six Wards which have been excluded from the JICA-funded integrated sanitation project.

For building a comprehensive sewerage system in the city, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for JICA-funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (ISIP) in October 2012. The ISIP is carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB).

But, the project excluded six Wards 48, 49, 56, 57, 58 and 59 after which the CMC, in 2014, decided to cover the six Wards with underground drainage and sewerage system. As per the decision, CMC was to conduct a survey and submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the State Government for approval within a month.

Sources said, though the civic body had conducted a survey regarding the length of sewer lines, pumping mains and number of households to be connected in the six Wards, it is yet to be submitted to the Government due to alleged indifferent attitude of the civic body.

Once complete, the Millennium City will get a separate drainage and sewage system leading to improved sanitation.

“In 2014, we were promised a drainage system in our area. But, nothing tangible has followed till date. It seems the civic body has no interest in development of the six neglected Wards. Even, the Housing and Urban Development Minister, who is native of the city, has never held discussions with civic body official for development of these six wards,” said Lalit Sekhar Nayak, former Corporator of Ward 57.

Echoing similar views, former Corporator of Ward 58 Rajkumari Swain said the Wards do not have drains and sewerage system.

Waterlogging problems persist throughout the year often making lives miserable. She urged the higher officials to intervene into the matter to check waterlogging in future.

The CMC officials were not available for comment.