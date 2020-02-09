Silver award for go-Swift

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government of Odisha Single Window Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) has bagged the national e-governance silver award for 2019-20 under category-1 ‘Excellence in Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation’ by the e-Governance division of the Centre.

The award was presented during the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance at Mumbai.

The GO-SWIFT portal goes beyond the single window one-stop solution for approvals and clearances of industrial projects by providing necessary support to the investors in the entire investment life-cycle.

One of the USPs of the portal is the GO-PLUS tool, which is an online GIS-based industrial land bank which helps investors, located anywhere around the globe and select suitable land for their projects.

The GO-SMILE ensures hassle-free synchronised inspection of industries by different departments in the same time frame.