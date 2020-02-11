Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Central fund for SDRMF goes up, to cover disaster mitigation 

Odisha for the first time will also get funds for disaster mitigation and be able to prepare long-term mitigation plan in advance.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha is expecting more grants from Centre under State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) in 2020-21 fiscal, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena on Monday. Addressing the two-day regional workshop on ‘Disaster Risk Reduction’ here Jena said as per the recommendation of 15th Finance Commission, Odisha for the first time will also get funds for disaster mitigation and be able to prepare long-term mitigation plan in advance.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Rs 2,139 crore to SDRMF for 2020-21, around 135 per cent more than 14th Finance Commission’s grant of Rs 909 crore for the current (2019-20) fiscal. “Earlier, we were getting funds only for relief and response. However, this time 20 per cent of the funds will be utilised for disaster mitigation,” Jena said, adding “This is a positive move and will enable the State in framing a long term mitigation plan in advance.”

Jena further said of the total funds to be received under SDRMF, 40 per cent will be for response and relief, 30 per cent for recovery and reconstruction, 20 per cent for mitigation and 10 per cent for capacity building of disaster response units and institutions. Member Secretary of National Disaster Management Authority GVV Sarma said allocation of funds for disaster management has been increased substantially for the coming financial year. 

“The total allocation under SDRF which was Rs 13,465 crore for 2019-20 has been increased to Rs 23,186 crore for 2020-21. Besides, Rs 5,800 crore has been placed under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund and Rs 2,480 crore under national disaster mitigation fund.” He, however, clarified that states will be required to do advance planning for mitigation and take steps accordingly for utilisation of funds. Accordingly, the state governments are required to increase their capacity, he said.“By July 2020 Centre will issue necessary notification for utilisation of the mitigation funds,” Sarma said.

Location specific alert system soon

Bhubaneswar: The Centre will soon introduce location-specific advisory/alert system in disaster-prone areas, said officials on Monday. Addressing the regional workshop on disaster risk reduction measures here, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) scientist EP Rama Rao said under the system boxes will be installed in disaster-prone areas to pool information pertaining to area. Based on the information, a ticker will be sent in the area through local cables, social media and other communication methods.

“Location-based warning system also includes dissemination of information through local languages,” he said. The scientist said location-based advisory system has already been tested and will be demonstrated to states for their use in disaster-prone areas vulnerable to Tsunami and cyclone. Organised by Odisha  State Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Management Authority the workshop is being attended by delegates of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal. It will conclude on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp