Central fund for SDRMF goes up, to cover disaster mitigation 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is expecting more grants from Centre under State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) in 2020-21 fiscal, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena on Monday. Addressing the two-day regional workshop on ‘Disaster Risk Reduction’ here Jena said as per the recommendation of 15th Finance Commission, Odisha for the first time will also get funds for disaster mitigation and be able to prepare long-term mitigation plan in advance.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Rs 2,139 crore to SDRMF for 2020-21, around 135 per cent more than 14th Finance Commission’s grant of Rs 909 crore for the current (2019-20) fiscal. “Earlier, we were getting funds only for relief and response. However, this time 20 per cent of the funds will be utilised for disaster mitigation,” Jena said, adding “This is a positive move and will enable the State in framing a long term mitigation plan in advance.”

Jena further said of the total funds to be received under SDRMF, 40 per cent will be for response and relief, 30 per cent for recovery and reconstruction, 20 per cent for mitigation and 10 per cent for capacity building of disaster response units and institutions. Member Secretary of National Disaster Management Authority GVV Sarma said allocation of funds for disaster management has been increased substantially for the coming financial year.

“The total allocation under SDRF which was Rs 13,465 crore for 2019-20 has been increased to Rs 23,186 crore for 2020-21. Besides, Rs 5,800 crore has been placed under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund and Rs 2,480 crore under national disaster mitigation fund.” He, however, clarified that states will be required to do advance planning for mitigation and take steps accordingly for utilisation of funds. Accordingly, the state governments are required to increase their capacity, he said.“By July 2020 Centre will issue necessary notification for utilisation of the mitigation funds,” Sarma said.

Location specific alert system soon

Bhubaneswar: The Centre will soon introduce location-specific advisory/alert system in disaster-prone areas, said officials on Monday. Addressing the regional workshop on disaster risk reduction measures here, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) scientist EP Rama Rao said under the system boxes will be installed in disaster-prone areas to pool information pertaining to area. Based on the information, a ticker will be sent in the area through local cables, social media and other communication methods.

“Location-based warning system also includes dissemination of information through local languages,” he said. The scientist said location-based advisory system has already been tested and will be demonstrated to states for their use in disaster-prone areas vulnerable to Tsunami and cyclone. Organised by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Management Authority the workshop is being attended by delegates of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal. It will conclude on Tuesday.