Sanjeeb sworn in as Orissa High Court Judge

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Advocate-on-record of Supreme Court Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi was sworn in as the new Judge of Orissa High Court on Monday. With it, the number of judges in the High Court went up to 14 against sanctioned strength of 27. Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda administered the oath of office.

Justice Panigrahi after graduating in law from LR Law College, Sambalpur had completed his LLM from the National Law School, Bangalore before starting legal practice at Supreme Court in 2006.