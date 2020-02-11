Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Twists and turns after woman hit by bullet in Bhubaneswar hospital

Published: 11th February 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:57 AM

Gun

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old woman was admitted to a City hospital with bullet injuries on Monday. What initially was reported as firing allegedly by unidentified miscreants turned out to be a different story after police investigation started. The incident took place in Infocity Police limits of the Capital.

Complainant Ashish Kumar Nayak of Adarsh Nagar area told police that the woman, reportedly a fashion design student, was shot at by bike-borne miscreants in his presence. A friend of his was also present when the firing occurred.

As this matter picked up attention, police reached the hospital and began an investigation and quizzed Nayak.

“Nayak was questioned and the matter was investigated as per his claims. Police visited the spot where he claimed the crime occurred but did not find any evidence. A team then visited the woman’s house and found blood stains on the bed and on the door’s lever,” Additional Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Sahoo said.

The story, according to police, was Nayak had gone to the woman’s place at Bajarangi Vihar area. He was allegedly armed with a gun and flashing it to his female friend. Police said he accidentally fired and the bullet hit the girl’s right leg, exited and pierced her left thigh too. Nayak then telephoned one of his friends to come to the woman’s house. The duo rushed the victim to a hospital in Nalco Nagar and reported the matter to police. Condition of the victim, a native of Balasore, is stated to be stable.

In order to defend himself, police said, Nayak initially told investigators that he along with his associate and a female friend were going on a motorcycle towards Sishu Vihar when two bike-borne anti-socials fired at her. He also tried to mislead police by claiming that the girl was not the target. When the police took Nayak for further interrogation, he confessed to the accidental firing, Sahoo said.

Nayak reportedly told the police that he tossed the gun in Raghunathpur after the incident but the weapon is yet to be recovered. 

Police said they are verifying whether the girl is a fashion design student and Nayak is studying here. Preliminary investigation suggests the youth has criminal antecedents and was involved in a bombing incident under Nayapalli police limits, a police officer of Infocity police station said. Nayak’s associate is also being questioned. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

TAGS
Bhubaneswar hospital Odisha Gunshooting
