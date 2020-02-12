Former DGP Prafulla Chandra Ratho passes away at 85

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Former Director-General of Odisha Police Prafulla Chandra Ratho passed away at his residence following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 85 and is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters. A student of Ravenshaw College in Cuttack and Presidency College in Madras, Ratho cracked IPS at a very young age of 20.

He served the police for 38 years and held the post of DGP for two terms. He also authored several books including Orissa Police Manual (Volume 1& 2), Orissa Criminal Minor Acts and Rules, Orissa Jail Manual, Orissa Narcotics Laws and Orissa Excise Laws. Several retired and serving police officers paid floral tributes to Ratho’s mortal remains at his house at Dayashram Road here.