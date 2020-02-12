Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa High Court dismisses PIL for tabling Pal panel report

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo held that the petition was 'devoid of merits'. 

Published: 12th February 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court building (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking intervention against alleged non-compliance of Section 3 (4) of Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 by the State Government by not tabling Justice CR Pal Commission report within six months of receiving it.

“We are of the view that no direction can be issued to the State Government for laying the report submitted by Justice (retd.) CR Pal Commission before the Legislature of State of Odisha in terms of Section 3(4) of 1952 Act. The provision is not mandatory,” the Bench ruled.

The Commission was appointed on March 11, 2008 to study and report appropriateness of setting up High Court benches other than the principal bench in Cuttack. It submitted its report on March 31, 2014 but, the State Government is yet to table the Commission report in the Assembly and make it public.

High Court lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty had filed the petition by way of PIL seeking direction to the Home department to table the Justice CR Pal Commission report before the State Legislature. The petitioner expected the Court’s intervention as the State Government without examining the report expeditiously and without taking any action promptly had kept the report pending for years together even as it was a matter of public importance.

“The Commission of Inquiry is appointed for the purpose of making an inquiry into any definite matter of public importance and performing such functions and within such time as may be specified in the notification. The power of the Commission under the Act is only to make a recommendation in respect of the matter referred to it after having investigation/inquiry and the said report cannot be termed as ‘judgment’ nor there is any usurpation of judicial functions”, the Bench observed.

TAGS
Orissa High Court PIL Pal Commission report
