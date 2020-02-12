Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Onus on Odisha government servants for Mo Sarkar success

Managing work at such a gigantic proportion needs exceptional skills, suitable systems with extensive database and commitment of the workforce.

Published: 12th February 2020 08:07 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Also seen are DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching 'Mo Sarkar' programme at Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Also seen are DGP B K Sharma, Secretary, 5T, V Karthikeyan Pandian and Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reminded public servants that ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative demands accountability of highest order from them. Addressing officials after the inclusion of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department under ‘Mo Sarkar’ at a function at Loka Seva Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said this is one of the most important departments of the State Government which has engaged about 3.3 crore beneficiaries, nearly 79 per cent of the State’s population with food security provisions.

Managing work at such a gigantic proportion needs exceptional skills, suitable systems with extensive database and commitment of the workforce. “The effort of the department in this direction is appreciated,” he said and added, “We are a people’s government and nobody could be more important than the people themselves.”

Stating that ‘portability’ in PDS distribution in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is encouraging, Naveen said this will empower beneficiaries to have their choice in collecting ration from any shop and asked the officials to replicate the system gradually in the entire State. Home delivery of ration to old, infirm, differently-abled, terminally ill and other similar persons is a very benevolent step and advised officials to identify more such beneficiaries who are in need of this service and provide ration at their doorsteps, the Chief Minister added.

Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the department is committed to serve the people in a professional manner. “We have developed and put in place an efficient feedback system for the purpose,” he said.Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said accountability is the soul of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. The Government will reward or punish an employee depending on the kind of feedback received, he said.

5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with officers of the department, including civil supply officers (CSOs) of Nuapada, Balasore and Mayurbhanj, marketing inspectors (MIs) of Remuna, Simulia, Thakurmunda, Titlagarh, Daringbadi and Semiliguda. Pandian said anybody who comes to the Government is a beneficiary under ‘Mo Sarkar’ and should be provided all the services available with dignity and in a professional manner. Secretary of the department VV Yadav outlined the initiative of the department. A documentary was also screened on the activities of the department.

