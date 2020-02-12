Preserve heritage sites for posterity, says Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called for identification, documentation and guarding of heritage sites in the country for preservation for future generations. Inaugurating the three-day Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation Disaster Management Exercise (BIMSTEC- DMEx), an exercise organised by The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of State Government for protection of heritage sites during disaster, Naveen said, “Heritage sites not only represent our cultural identity, but are also a driving force for our economy. They must be preserved for future generation at any cost.”

“We must improve our early warning dissemination system and capacity building for conservation of our cultural heritage sites,” he said. He hoped that the BIMSTEC DMEx 2020 will prove to be a milestone in safeguarding the cultural heritage of the BIMSTEC region. “The massive damage to monuments in earthquake in Gujarat in 2001 and in Nepal in 2015 is a reminder of the threat to our heritage sites,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Odisha’s disaster management preparations and efforts to keep the extent of destruction to a minimum that has been hailed by the UN as well as international media.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said being vulnerable to disasters, Odisha has developed a strong resilient mechanism. “We, however, need to work a lot to make our disaster resilience system more sophisticated,” he said.

The three-day exercise is being conducted in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark. It will conclude on February 13. It will help in standardisation of protocol, formulation of policy and guidelines for protection of heritage sites during disasters and their conservation post-disaster, said NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan.

Delegates of five of seven countries - Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal - are participating in the exercise conducted on the theme of “protecting a cultural heritage site that suffers severe damage in earthquake, flooding or storm.”