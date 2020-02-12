SCB Medical College expansion: Admin to intensify eviction drive

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With work for the expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital scheduled to commence in March, the district administration plans to intensify eviction drive in the periphery area of the hospital from Wednesday.

As many as 17 clubhouses, religious structures and 14 street vendors will be vacated in the second phase eviction drive scheduled to start on February 12.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range, Anil Kumar Samal said administration will first clear the Taladanda canal road and remove encroachers from the periphery of SCBMCH.

As per survey, 454 houses of slum dwellers on both sides of the canal, 88 unauthorised shopping units and 42 authorised shops under Cuttack Municipal Corporation have been identified for demolition. The administration has set a target to clear Taladanda Canal road by February-end, Samal added.

The RDC informed that slum dwellers would be given Rs 50,000 compensation and 15x15 feet land on the bank of river Birupa near Nimpur in Jagatpur with all basic amenities for resettlement.

“The evicted slum dwellers will be provided food and shelter in tent houses for eight days and CMC will make necessary arrangements for transportation of their belongings,” said Samal.

Authorised shop owners will be given Rs 1 lakh compensation and priority for setting shop at the vending zones. While Rs 30,000 compensation will be provided to evicted unauthorised shop owners, street vendors are entitled to avail compensation of Rs 20,000.

The administration or organisers of the religious structures will be provided up to Rs 1 lakh compensation depending upon the size. Meanwhile, SCB authorities have issued notice for eviction of 137 quarters of Class 4 employees located on hospital premises.

PR cell to come up at SCBMCH

Cuttack: The SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have decided to set up a public relations (PR) office with a toll-free phone number to disseminate information among patients and manage emergency services. All necessary arrangements have been made and the office will start functioning with a 24x7 control room in the old OPD building having the toll-free number 1800-3459595 soon, informed SCBMCH Superintendent Saroj Kanta Sahoo. The PR office will be managed by Emergency Medical Officer, Hospital Manager and a data entry operator to meet emergency services for critically ill patients and mass casualty.

There will be an incident commanding system in the control room which will help in alerting junior doctors, faculties and social volunteers by activating the pager system to meet any emergency, he added. Apart from capacity building and intra-departmental call management, the office will monitor the central security control system in the hospital and apprise public on Government’s different health care schemes and programmes, he said and added that efforts are on to inaugurate the office by month-end.