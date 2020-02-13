Be agents of change, transform country, says AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Be the agents of change for transformation of the country, said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan while addressing students of Indian Institute of Technology - Bhubaneswar (IIT BBS) during the 12th foundation day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Harichandan said the institute has taken commendable steps in getting international faculties is remarkable. “I call upon all of you to be technological leaders and social entrepreneurs and be the change agents to transform our country to be one of the most developed countries of the world,” the AP Governor said.

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi, said educational institution must go well beyond the physical, intellectual, digital infrastructure and build emotional infrastructure to become global class of institutions.

The IITs, NITs, Stanfords, Harvards are not just about physical, digital and intellectual infrastructure, they stand for the emotional infrastructure and memorability, he said.Director, IIT-BBS, Prof RV Raja Kumar said the institution has been striving constantly to raise its standards on all fronts such as quality of education and scaling up the current infrastructure.

“IIT Bhubaneswar has been prominent among the second generation IITs with largest student intake, prominent rankings across all international and national frameworks and has been elevated to the level of Senior IIT in which it recently organised a grand Inter IIT Sports meet of a high standard,” he said.

As part of the event an open day and exhibition was organised in the campus at Argul. Faculties and students of the institute showcased science and technology initiatives undertaken in various areas, such as energy, materials, health care, engineering, physics, chemistry and bio-science at the exhibition.Mo School programme chairperson Susmita Bagchi also attended the event.