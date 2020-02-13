ED begins probe into ex-forest official’s assets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday registered a case against former Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Sarat Chandra Panda, who was arrested by Vigilance in February, 2017 for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The State Government had given compulsory retirement to Panda in October last year.

Sources said the former OFS officer was booked by the anti-corruption agency sleuths for acquiring Rs 4.5 crore disproportionate assets. During the investigation, bank deposits of more than Rs 4 crore were found in his and his family members’ accounts. It was ascertained that the cash was deposited in the accounts of his family members by him during demonetisation in November, 2016.

Besides, a three-story and two-storey buildings worth Rs 23.97 lakh and a homestead land at Bhubaneswar worth Rs 53.8 lakh were traced. He was placed under suspension from February 26, 2017 to June 21, 2019.

“ED will investigate the trail of Panda’s finances and if required his property will be attached,” an officer of the agency said.