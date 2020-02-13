Filling up vacant posts in consumer bodies stalled: Odisha govt

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday fixed February 26 to consider the Orissa Consumers’ Association (OCA)’s suggestion to fill up vacant posts of president and members in the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forums (DCDRFs) under the Consumer Protection Act and Rules, 1986 in the absence of rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

OCA counsel Dillip Kumar Mohapatra made the suggestion after Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav appeared in person and submitted an affidavit stating that the process of filling up the posts was stalled after the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 was enacted in August.

In his affidavit, Yadav said 18 posts each of president and members are lying vacant against sanctioned strength of 32 president and 64 member posts in 18 DCDRFs. The post of president and a member was also lying vacant in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The selection process for appointment of president and members of DCDRFs was being done in terms of the Consumer Protection Act and Rules, 1986. The Central Government enacted the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 replacing the 1986 Act. However, as the Rule with regard to appointment is yet to be framed by the Centre, the department has not been able to proceed with the selection process, Yadav stated in his affidavit.

“After framing of the Rule by the Central Government, the department will immediately take steps to frame rules in terms of the new Act and complete the process of appointments,” he said in the affidavit.

The Court while hearing a contempt case filed by OCA had ordered for personal appearance of Yadav after the State Government failed to give details on vacant posts in DCDRFs on February 5.