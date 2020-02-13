Formulate Bhubaneswar drainage plan: Aparajita tells CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 80 per cent development work of major storm water channels in the Capital lying incomplete for more than five years, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday sought a comprehensive drainage plan to address city’s urban flooding and water-logging menace.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sarangi urged him to issue required instructions to authorities concerned to prepare a comprehensive master plan by taking into consideration all 13 major storm water channels and the overall cost implication.

She also requested the Chief Minister to ask officials concerned to follow a systematic and sustainable approach towards desilting drains and proper utilisation of Rs 110 crore sanctioned by the Housing and Urban Development department for repair, renovation and desilting internal drains to address the water-logging and flooding issues at 37 vulnerable points identified by the civic authorities.

Of the 13 natural drains with 65.62 km length, flooring and expansion work has been completed only on 11 km stretch under Centrally-funded JNNURM scheme. After JNNURM scheme was stopped in 2015, no further drainage expansion work has been taken up.

“It has come to the notice of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that construction of 13 natural drains will require land acquisition and freeing up government land from encroachment. This has not been considered while preparation of DPR in 2008 by Singapore-based Meinhardt,” Sarangi said.

Stating that general residents, civil society organisations and resident welfare associations are complaining about inconvenience due to waterlogging during monsoon, the Bhubaneswar MP said problems pertaining to discharge of stormwater at 37 vulnerable points needs to be addressed on priority.

She further said the break up of proposed expenditure of Rs 110 crore sanctioned for internal drains reflects adhocism and is a clear indication that the tax payer’s money will be frittered away in the absence of a holistic approach to the problem. “We need to work on this matter urgently to alleviate distress which residents of the Capital are subjected to year after year. This needs to be settled once for all,” she wrote.