Bhubaneswar's virtual police station receives 10 theft cases

BHUBANESWAR: The virtual police station set up at the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) here has registered 10 cases of motor vehicle thefts since its launching on January 28.

Saubhagya Ranjan Biswal, a resident of Kendrapara, had lodged a complaint with the virtual police station alleging that his two-wheeler was stolen from Tarini Market Complex in Kendrapara town on February 1.

“Biswal lodged the complaint through the virtual police station on February 2 and a case was registered in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Kendrapara SP was also intimated about the matter,” a senior SCRB officer said. The two-wheeler was recovered a day after it was stolen, he added.

In the last 15 days, the police station has also received similar complaints from Berhampur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

On January 28, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched three online services - virtual police station, road accident case documents module and medico legal opinion system - of Odisha Police under the 5T initiative to reduce the necessity of citizens to visit police stations.

Under the system, victims of motor vehicle thefts can lodge their complaints through Odisha Police’s Citizen Portal or Sahayata app. The police station concerned receives the information of the case through CCTNS, while the complainant gets a text message on his/her mobile phone about registration of the case.

New feature on Sahayata app to report crimes

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has launched a new feature in its Sahayata mobile application to allow citizens record any crime or traffic violation in their mobile phone and send it to the law enforcement officers. In the new feature named ‘Good Samaritan’, a person can upload video or photograph of a traffic violation, road accident or any criminal activity on Sahayata app to apprise police about an incident. An option whether an informant wants to share his/her personal information has also been included in the new feature.

“There are two options in Good Samaritan feature - to upload a live photograph or a video. However, a citizen will not be able to upload the photograph or video stored in his/her mobile,” a senior State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) officer said.

The informant will have to select the district and the police station in the new feature before reporting the matter to the police. He/she can also write about the place of occurrence of an incident and the details about it in Good Samaritan feature. An informant has also been provided with an option to whom he/she wants to report a matter - police station, SP/DCP or higher offices. About 10,000 people have downloaded Sahayata so far, he added.