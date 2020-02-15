Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation notice to 364 holding tax defaulters

'We have also collected Rs 34,500 and Rs 9,000 towards trade licence fee and ground rent fee respectively from the defaulters by engaging our central licence squad,' Srimanta Mishra informed.

Published: 15th February 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to 364 house owners of the city for not paying holding tax. The notices have been served to people having pending holding tax of more than Rs 10,000. The civic body officials said the total sum to be paid by the defaulters towards holding tax is around Rs 11 crore.

Though notices were issued to these defaulters earlier, they have not complied with it yet. “As the households and property owners did not respond, the civic body has given them February 28 ultimatum to clear their dues,” a BMC official said, adding, “Those failing to comply with the notice will face legal action.”

With the cases of holding tax default piling up, the civic body has decided to initiate a certificate case against the violators as per the provisions of the Odisha Public Demand Recovery Act, 1962. Besides, other action will be taken against the defaulters as per Odisha Municipal Act, 2003, the officials said.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra said the transgenders engaged for collection of holding tax are visiting different wards every day to collect the pending amount. The members of Swikruti SHG have collected over Rs12 lakh from the defaulters in just two days, he said, adding that their collection which was Rs 3.73 lakh on January 13 increased to `8.65 lakh on January 14. 

“We have also collected Rs 34,500 and Rs 9,000 towards trade licence fee and ground rent fee respectively from the defaulters by engaging our central licence squad,” Mishra informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation  BMC
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp