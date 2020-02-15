Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sets example, stops carcade for ambulance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting an example for the commuters to make way for the vehicles engaged in emergency services, the Chief Minister’s carcade was stopped to allow an ambulance to pass here on Friday. The traffic police facilitated the smooth movement of the ambulance when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was going on Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan Road. His carcade was supposed to take a U-turn at Xavier Square but the priority was given to the ambulance.

Similarly, the traffic police facilitated the movement of another ambulance on the road on the day. Commissionerate Police on its part organised a campaign at Esplanade One mall to create awareness on giving way to the emergency vehicles. Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi and Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath urged people to move aside, stop or slow down and allow an ambulance to overtake them to help save precious lives.

People and couples visiting the mall on the occasion of Valentine’s Day were seen clicking selfies with an ambulance standee and uploading it on social media with hashtag ‘MakeWayForAmbulance’. The Traffic DCP said, “The commuters should move aside, stop or slow down on seeing a siren blaring ambulance. On highways, the commuters should pull on their left and allow the ambulances to overtake on the right side of the roads.” During the event, police also organised a quiz session on traffic rules and those answering correctly were given free helmets.

A minor boy’s death in an ambulance going from Capital Hospital to KIMS allegedly due to traffic congestion on Tuesday had sparked a controversy. However, police said the CCTV footage of the route on which the ambulance travelled showed that the vehicle reached its destination within 20 minutes.