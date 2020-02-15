Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha formulates rules for prevention of HIV

It was also decided to appoint a senior officer for drafting the rules with consultation of the Law department.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has initiated process for formulation of rules under the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 enacted by the Centre. According to the Act that safeguards the rights of people living with HIV and addresses issues on related discrimination, States need to prescribe a set of rules to implement its provisions. At a high-level meeting chaired by Project Director of Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, a proposal for preparation of the draft rules has been approved.

It was also decided to appoint a senior officer for drafting the rules with consultation of the Law department. “The Act seeks to prevent and control the spread of the deadly disease besides prohibiting discrimination against persons with HIV and AIDS. It will strengthen the existing programmes by bringing in legal accountability, and establish formal mechanisms for inquiring into complaints and redressing grievances,” she said.

The Government has taken up a number of initiatives to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. While the stress has been laid on ensuring quality treatment to the affected people, screening and awareness have been intensified in the community level. The OSACS Project Director said HIV testing and linkages to care and support for prisoners and residents of closed settings (shelter houses and remand homes) are being provided through the Subhiksha scheme. It would be extended to homes for destitute run by the Women and Child Development department.

“HIV test is being conducted at village level and patients are provided with free Antiretroviral therapy. Twenty agencies have been roped in for intensifying awareness campaigns and screening of HIV suspects. Plans are afoot to implement Madhubabu Pension Yojana for the widows of people died of AIDS,” she added. As youths continue to be most vulnerable for the deadly disease, for the first time, HIV screening was conducted at the recently concluded Adivasi Mela here where more than 600 persons volunteered for tests.

