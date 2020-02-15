Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government asks private schools to use NCERT books 

The State Government has asked all private schools to use books prescribed by the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) for teaching from 2020-21 academic session. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has asked all private schools to use books prescribed by the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) for teaching from 2020-21 academic session. The School and Mass Education department, which had earlier issued a similar instruction to schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards, has directed the Collectors and District Education Officers (DEOs) to take appropriate measures in this regard.

Deputy Director of the department Deepak Routrai had also asked the Directorate of Elementary Education to ensure that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) curriculum is revoked in schools affiliated to it and prescribe NCERT books for teaching. The department has warned of withdrawal of NoC if the schools failed to implement the instruction, sources said. Besides, schools have been asked to ensure that no children is discriminated or harassed for carrying NCERT-prescribed books.

Last year, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had ordered that the schools may use books published by the State Council of Education, Research and Training (SCERT) as study material and sought action against educational institutions for prescribing books other than NCERT/SCERT.

Chairman of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha Basudev Bhatt said the Government has asked all schools to comply with its order by February 20. The direction was important as many private schools in the State, mostly in the Capital, are forcing children to buy books of private publishers to make profit out of it, he alleged.

NCERT books for Class II along with notebooks cost around `600 whereas the same study materials published by the private publishers cost more than `2000. In Class VIII, price of these books goes up to `8,500 while students can avail the NCERT books with notebooks at around `4,000, Bhatt said.
With the purchase of books is scheduled to begin from March, the parents’ body has urged Khurda Collector to issue necessary instructions to private schools in this regard.

