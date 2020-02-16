62 per cent engineering seats vacant in Odisha: Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The choice for engineering as a professional course is declining in the State.

This was clear from the reply of Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak in the Assembly who said more than 62 per cent seats in the State fell vacant in 2019-20 academic session.

In his reply to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in writing on Saturday, Nayak said of the 31,174 seats in 93 engineering colleges only 11,745 seats were filled, while 19,429 seats fell vacant.

Some engineering colleges have not even enrolled 10 per cent students this year, the Minister added. Of the 45,555 seats in 163 diploma institutes around 35,535 seats were filled and there were no takers for the remaining 10,020 seats.

As the issue of seat vacancy is worsening gradually, three colleges have taken permission from the State Government for progressive closure.

A diploma institute has already been shut. The Minister, however, said the Government has no provision to offer any aid to sick private engineering colleges.

The Minister’s statement, meanwhile, has raised concern for the engineering institutes as Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started seeking online applications from aspirants for OJEE 2020. A notification will be issued shortly, said sources.

The Odisha Private Engineering College Association strongly criticised the State Government for poor enrolment of students in state engineering colleges.

Engineering still remains a lucrative programme for students compared to other degree programmes. However, in the absence of adequate support from the State Government we are missing the opportunity, said OPECA president Binod Das.

Das said in this digital era where demand is growing for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in every sector, the State Government has not been able to upgrade the curriculum.

“We have to offer courses and provide skill training to students as per the demands of automobile, mechanical, automation, construction and software industries. Though we have requested State Government to take steps in this regard and set up nine centres of excellence in these fields our grievance is yet to be heard,” Das rued. He further said universities like BPUT have become examination conduct body. There is no research work or support to private engineering colleges to offer degree in advanced courses.

Testing times