Home Cities Bhubaneswar

62 per cent engineering seats vacant in Odisha: Minister

This was clear from the reply of Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak in the Assembly who said more than 62% seats in the State fell vacant in 2019-20 academic session.

Published: 16th February 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The choice for engineering as a professional course is declining in the State.

This was clear from the reply of Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak in the Assembly who said more than 62 per cent seats in the State fell vacant in 2019-20 academic session.

In his reply to a question from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in writing on Saturday, Nayak said of the 31,174 seats in 93 engineering colleges only 11,745 seats were filled, while 19,429 seats fell vacant.

Some engineering colleges have not even enrolled 10 per cent students this year, the Minister added. Of the 45,555 seats in 163 diploma institutes around 35,535 seats were filled and there were no takers for the remaining 10,020 seats.

As the issue of seat vacancy is worsening gradually, three colleges have taken permission from the State Government for progressive closure.

A diploma institute has already been shut. The Minister, however, said the Government has no provision to offer any aid to sick private engineering colleges.

The Minister’s statement, meanwhile, has raised concern for the engineering institutes as Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started seeking online applications from aspirants for OJEE 2020. A notification will be issued shortly, said sources.

The Odisha Private Engineering College Association strongly criticised the State Government for poor enrolment of students in state engineering colleges.

Engineering still remains a lucrative programme for students compared to other degree programmes. However, in the absence of adequate support from the State Government we are missing the opportunity, said OPECA president Binod Das.

Das said in this digital era where demand is growing for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in every sector, the State Government has not been able to upgrade the curriculum.

“We have to offer courses and provide skill training to students as per the demands of automobile, mechanical, automation, construction and software industries. Though we have requested State Government to take steps in this regard and set up nine centres of excellence in these fields our grievance is yet to be heard,” Das rued. He further said universities like BPUT have become examination conduct body. There is no research work or support to private engineering colleges to offer degree in advanced courses.

Testing times

  • 31,174 seats in 93 engineering colleges. only 11,745 seats filled

  • Some engineering colleges have not even enrolled 10 per cent students

  • Three colleges have taken permission from Govt for progressive closure

  • A diploma institute has already been shut

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha engineering colleges
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp