Alert RPF jawan rescues woman in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An alert Railway Protection Force personnel rescued a woman who slipped while boarding a moving train in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

RPF constable Subhrat Kumar Maharana was on duty when Puri-Sambalpur Intercity Express was leaving platform-1.

Nibedita Sahoo, a college teacher, was attempting to board the moving train at about 5.32 pm along with her brother Chandramani Sahoo when the mishap occurred.

RPF’s Special Task Force personnel reportedly warned Chandramani who was assisting his sister board the moving train to go to their home in Dhenkanal district.

Maharana, who was nearby, rushed to Nibedita’s help when he saw her slipping and pulled her on to the platform.

In the platform’s CCTV footage, Maharana can be seen rushing to the spot and rescuing the woman.