Denied entry to Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Congress leaders stage dharna

Sources said Congress had obtained permission for 18 persons to enter Raj Bhavan and submit the memorandum.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leaders staged a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan and sat on a dharna after they were denied entry to submit a memorandum to the Governor demanding that reservation for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and other backward classes should continue.

Former working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Pradip Majhi criticised denial of entry to the Congress delegation to submit the memorandum and alleged that the Governor seems to be working as the representative of a political party.

The memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind alleged that a conspiracy seems to have been hatched to withdraw reservations for the STs, SCs and OBCs by the BJP-led Government at the Centre.

However, the delegation led by Majhi wanted four or five more leaders to be allowed which the Raj Bhavan staff denied. Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of Raj Bhavan after they were not allowed in. Majhi said the memorandum was collected by the Raj Bhavan staff from the gate.

The former Congress MP said demand has been made in the memorandum to implement reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs as guaranteed in the constitution.

Criticising the anti-dalit attitude of both, the Centre and State Government, Majhi demanded that steps should be taken to ensure all constitutional provisions for them.

Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik criticised the Congress for demonstrating in front of the Raj Bhavan and said proper procedure should be followed to meet a person who holds a constitutional post. He also disapproved the criticism of the Governor by the Congress leaders. “One should respect a person who holds a constitutional post and refrain from such criticism,” he said.

