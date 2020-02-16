Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Steps to prevent HSC question paper leak

To make the examination process smooth and transparent, the BSE has set up 2,888 examination centres, 307 nodal centres and 61 evaluation centres.

Published: 16th February 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking stringent measures to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice during the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, the State Government on Saturday asked police to arrest teachers or individuals found entering examination centres with mobile phones.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, who reviewed preparation for the examination through video-conferencing, asked the district officials to ensure complete ban on use of mobile phones and any such gadgets at examination, nodal and evaluation centres.

He asked the Collectors and SPs to ensure full-proof arrangement for the examination to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) from February 19.

The BSE, district administration and School and Mass Education officials have been asked to ensure that no person other than those in examination duty is allowed to entre inside examination centres at any cost. They were also asked remain vigilant to counter any rumour on leakage of question papers on social media.

The SPs were asked to increase patrolling around the centres during examination and deploy more police force at sensitive centres.

The Chief Secretary stressed on smooth transfer of question sets and confidential papers related to examination centres on the day of examination which will continue till March 2. 

School and Mass Education Secretary Chithra Arumugam said over 5.6 lakh students, including 9,771 from open school and 3,337 Madhyama, will appear the matriculation examination this year. 

To make the examination process smooth and transparent, the BSE has set up 2,888 examination centres, 307 nodal centres and 61 evaluation centres.

A total 69 flying squads and 44 special squads have been formed.  The answer sheets will be evaluated between March 18 and April 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha board exams
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp