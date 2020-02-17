Woman thrashes cop for misbehaving with her in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman on Sunday thrashed a Special Security Battalion (SSB) personnel of the Commissionerate Police for allegedly misbehaving with her near Phalikia Bazaar here.

The accused, Pramod Kumar Behera of Golanthara in Ganjam district, was reportedly in an inebriated state and went to the market where he misbehaved with the woman.

She raised an alarm following which locals rushed to her rescue and managed to nab Behera.

Later, the woman vented out her anger by kicking and thrashing him.

A few persons recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones which went viral on social media. Locals then handed over Behera to Capital police.

“We are yet to receive a complaint from the woman, but Behera has been detained for questioning,” said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo. Behera was suspended for misconduct and further investigation is on, he added.