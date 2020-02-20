Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Commissionerate Police to go after ‘addas’ used for anti-social purposes

Four persons have already been sent out of Bhubaneswar using externment proceedings under Odisha Urban Police Act.

Published: 20th February 2020 08:33 AM

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alarmed by the involvement of teenagers in illegal drinking and drug addiction leading to crime, the Commissionerate Police has decided to start externment proceedings against those above 18 years indulging in anti-social activities.

The move comes after the recent incidents of vandalism in Unit II market building and murderous attack on a youth in Postal Colony in which police had found involvement of a number of teenagers.

In the Market Building incident, 19 out of 34 accused were found to be under the age of 18.

Four persons have already been sent out of Bhubaneswar using externment proceedings under Odisha Urban Police Act.

It was part of the cleanup effort against drug and anti-social activities that the city police started in which around 150 drug peddlers have been already arrested and 15 persons detained under National Security Act.

Now, a 15-day special drive and crackdown will be launched against khatis and hideouts where most teenagers in the age group of 17 to 20 are found.

Those found indulging in such activities would be served show-cause for externment from the City or particular locations.

Sources said, at a meeting on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi asked the Bhubaneswar DCP and IICs to increase preventive action and enforcement focusing on late teen youth.

Importantly, police plans to involve parents of these youth at the time of their summon and officers have been asked to ensure the same.  

Sources said, police is expecting that once parents are involved the adolescents and youths, who assemble in khattis and indulge in under-age drinking, drugs and eve-teasing causing annoyance to others can be brought to books.

“We will not allow those involved in such activities encroach the freedom of movement of women, girls and common citizens,” a senior officer said adding, DCP, Bhubaneswar and IICs have been directed to show zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour.

TAGS
Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar
