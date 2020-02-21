Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seals Patia Big Bazaar

During the drive, it was found that traffic congestion and parking problems were mostly occurring near Big Bazaar in Patia.

As per the court proceeding, it was reportedly found that Big Bazaar does not have parking space and documents of its fire safety measures.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Thursday sealed Big Bazaar in Patia for not adhering to parking space norms. A massive eviction drive was conducted near Patia Square on Thursday as encroachments and illegal parking were causing frequent traffic congestion in the area during peak hours, said a BMC official.

The court under ODA Act empowers urban authority to initiate legal action in such matters, he added.

The proceeding was held by BMC Deputy Commissioner-cum-Officer on Special Duty of ODA court, Srimanta Mishra.

“The shopping complex was found to be violating several norms laid down under the approved plan of BDA. The parking space is being used as a godown and they could not produce fire safety documents,” said Srimanta Mishra. A show-cause notice was served to the officials of the shopping complex but they could not provide a satisfactory response for which it was decided to seal the establishment, he added. The establishment will remain sealed till the compliance report is submitted by the building’s owner Jitendra Singh, said a BMC official.

However, officials of Maruti Mall, which has Big Bazaar, maintained that the shopping complex has parking space in its basement.

“We were not served with any notice. BMC Commissioner paid a surprise visit and went to the basement. We have already applied for the violations under the Amnesty Scheme,” said Maruti Estate’s manager, Srikant Patnaik. There is a parking facility in the basement but visitors are not opting for it. Fire safety measures are also in place, he claimed.

