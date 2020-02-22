AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Hindi diktat stokes controversy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid controversy over the Centre’s directive on giving priority to Hindi language in official communications, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has made it mandatory for its employees to use Hindi as the medium of communication with immediate effect.

On the eve of International Mother Language Day on Friday, Deputy Director (Administration) of AIIMS PK Ray issued a diktat asking all employees to sign in Hindi and write names and subjects in files in the national language.

The staff have been directed to write at least 30 pc of their notings and drafting, 55 per cent of all correspondence in Hindi besides filling up all bi-lingual forms used in office and replying to all letters in Hindi.

All discussions at administrative meetings and preparation of minutes of the meetings will also be in Hindi.

Ray said the circular was issued after Parliamentary Standing Committee expressed displeasure over use of Hindi language in official communications at AIIMS.

“A translator has been appointed recently so that letters and other correspondence can be made in Hindi,” he said.

The instruction has not gone down well with faculty members and other employees, who believe it as an unnecessary burden on those not conversant with Hindi, as they have to learn the language and make use of it.

“Be it prescription or any letter, we are writing everything in English. Most of the verbal communications are in Odia as patients here speak the language. How can we suddenly change it to Hindi? Now we have to even sign our leave application in Hindi. It is really confusing,” said a faculty member.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka termed it as another attempt by the Centre to impose Hindi at the cost of Odia in Odisha.

He urged the State Government to take necessary steps to stop it.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik tweeted - There is no place for Hindi imposition in our State.

Odisha Congress will not allow this to happen. Modi Government must brush off its Hindi-chauvinist mindset and promote Odia language, which has been deliberately neglected at the national level despite being a classical language.