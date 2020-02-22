Penance at dazzling Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lord Lingaraj’s abode Ekamra Kshetra in the City erupted with religious fervour and visual grandeur as the first Maha Shivratri celebration, after Odisha Government took up redevelopment programme of the zone, turned out to be a spectacular event with timely performance of rituals and lifting of Maha Deepa on Friday evening.

The ‘Maha Deepa’ was lifted atop the temple before the scheduled time of 10 pm only to be followed by display of fireworks that lit up the sky.

Devotees started gathering at the temple from early hours of the day to offer prayers. With the entire area beautified, decorated and new amenities for pilgrims put in place, it was a smooth affair.

The rituals started with Mangala Alati at 3 am and devotees were allowed to have ‘Sahana mela darshan’ (offer prayers at sanctum sanctorum) of the deity between 3.30 am and 11 am.

Thousands of devotees entered the temple in queues through ‘Simhadwara’ and exited from Uttardwara. ‘Mahasnana’ ritual was performed in the afternoon, followed by ‘Sahana mela darshan’ for an hour.

After ‘Sandhya Alati’ and ‘besha’, the deity left sanctum sanctorum for ‘Bedha Parikrama’ which was performed inside the temple’s boundary in the evening.

Devotees, who observed a day-long fast, waited till the end to see ‘Maha Deepa’ which was lifted atop the temple at 10 pm.

The Odisha Government which has been redeveloping important heritage and religious sites of the State mounted a massive exercise to clean the surroundings of Lingaraj Temple of encroachments to create space for its ambitious plan on the run-up to Maha Shivratri.

Fresh routes, parking, canopy for devotees to enter the shrine along with new facilities have been put in place in the last two months.

The Government allocated at least Rs 150 crore in the State Budget 2020 for the plan which is estimated at Rs 700 crore for redevelopment of the entire heritage zone.

People who thronged the temple were happy with the arrangements and also shared pictures of the temple decked up with lights and flowers on the social media.

“I observed fast for the wellbeing of my family. I broke my fast after Maha Deepa was lifted atop the temple,” said Amita Das.

Another devotee, Chinmay Pradhan said he came to the temple in the evening and was eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the Maha Deepa.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the devotees on the occasion and posted pictures of the temple on his micro-blogging site, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayer at the temple.