Three arrested for drug peddling in two cases in Bhubaneswar

In the first case, Jatni police nabbed one Srinibas Rao of Mundia Sahi while conducting a raid near Belapada Chhak.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday afternoon arrested three persons in connection with two incidents of drug peddling in the city.

They also seized five kg ganja, Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle from his possession.

In another related development, Nandankanan police raided an area near Baranga Road and apprehended a couple for reportedly selling brown sugar. The accused are Ramesh Chandra Beura and his wife Sukanti.

“The couple was staying in Padasahi under Nandankanan police limits. A case was registered and probe is on,” said a police officer.

