Three arrested for drug peddling in two cases in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday afternoon arrested three persons in connection with two incidents of drug peddling in the city.

In the first case, Jatni police nabbed one Srinibas Rao of Mundia Sahi while conducting a raid near Belapada Chhak.

They also seized five kg ganja, Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle from his possession.

In another related development, Nandankanan police raided an area near Baranga Road and apprehended a couple for reportedly selling brown sugar. The accused are Ramesh Chandra Beura and his wife Sukanti.

“The couple was staying in Padasahi under Nandankanan police limits. A case was registered and probe is on,” said a police officer.