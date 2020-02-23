Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation announces cleanliness campaign from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its sanitation drive, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced to hold weekly cleanliness programme under ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign in different localities of the city every Sunday. BMC Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Subhendu Sahu said the first weekend cleanliness drive will be carried out at Ekamra Kshetra (Old town area) on January 23.

Similarly, the next place for the drive will be finalised in the coming week, he added. Around 500 people, including sanitation workers, BMC and BDA staff and volunteers, will take part in the drive in which the civic authorities have planned to clean the surrounding area of Lingaraj temple and Bindu Sagar.

The exercise will be held from 7 am to 10 am. Eminent personalities, including noted writer Anant Mohapatra and historian Anil Dhir, will join the event to encourage public to participate in the exercise in large numbers. “The main objective of the initiative is to keep our surroundings clean and create awareness among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings clean,” said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.