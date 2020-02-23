Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD protests Hindi language order in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

A delegation of BJD MPs and MLAs led by MP Pinaki Mishra met AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane seeking immediate withdrawal of the order asking all employees to sign in Hindi.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical sciences in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD on Saturday protested imposition of Hindi language by the authorities of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and demanded usage of Odia language for the benefit of people while availing services at the health facility.

A delegation of BJD MPs and MLAs led by Lok Sabha MP Pinaki Mishra met AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane seeking immediate withdrawal of the order asking all employees to sign in Hindi and write names and subjects in files and discuss during administrative meetings in Hindi.

In the February 20 order, the staff of the premier health institute were directed to write at least 30 per cent (pc) of their noting and drafting, 55 per cent of all correspondence in Hindi besides filling up all bi-lingual forms and replying to all letters in Hindi.

Terming such imposition of Hindi language as discriminatory, arbitrary and gross violation which will affect Odia people seeking medical care here, the BJD law makers demanded that priority be given to Odia language.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urging him not to go ahead with the official order that insisted on usage of Hindi by the staff of the institute.

"AIIMS is a public institution and most of the people receiving treatment here speak Odia. Odisha is the first State to be formed on linguistic basis and we will not like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue Odia, particularly by any institution that is working for the people of our State," the memorandum stated.

Mishra said as informed by the Director patients will not get affected by the directive as they will continue to fill up forms either in Odia or English. "She said an internal clarification has been issued citing that primacy to Odia will be given in all signages," he added. 

Meanwhile, Dr Gitanjali clarified that the directive was issued for staff only after Parliamentary Committee on Official Language during its last visit pointed out serious deficiencies and made adverse comments on the failure of implementing the official language policy.

Making it clear that the order does not apply for interaction with patients or their attendants or for writing prescriptions, she said, first-year undergraduate medical and BSc (Nursing) students of the institute are taught Odia as a language.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinaki Mishra AIIMS Bhubaneswar AIIMS Hindi imposition BJD
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp