Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Doctors shortage leaves Bhubaneswar's ESI Hospital in comatose state

Operational since 1997, the hospital was upgraded to a 100-bed hospital on December 24, 2018 with Central assistance of Rs 73 crore.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

ESI Hospital in Bhubaneswar

ESI Hospital in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several pro-people initiatives like 5T and Mo Sarkar to ensure delivery of public services notwithstanding, patients are at the mercy of doctors and made to wait weeks for surgeries at the ESI Hospital, Bhubaneswar, the only referral health facility in the Capital for 2.7 lakh beneficiaries.

Patients coming from far off places like Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada are left disheartened as shortage of regular physicians, specialist doctors and paramedical staff has crippled the health services.

"I have travelled around 650 km to get a surgery of my relative done at the hospital. Though I am here at the hospital for the last two days, nobody is attending the patient or ready to give a date for the surgery," said Santosh Behera from Koraput.

Several others echoed Behera’s frustration. A patient alleged the doctors here are inhuman. "They would admit you and give date for surgery, but they would simply vanish on the date. I was admitted three times for a surgery. Finally, I had to do it in a private facility as the doctor concerned did not find time," he alleged.

Operational since 1997, the hospital was upgraded to a 100-bed hospital on December 24, 2018 with Central assistance of Rs 73 crore. At a glittering event Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the renovated hospital and hoped that equipped with modern facilities, it will provide good medical care to beneficiaries under ESI scheme.

More than a year after renovation, the fate of the hospital has remained unchanged as the State Government has failed to appoint doctors and other paramedical staff as per sanctioned strength. The hospital is being managed by only seven regular doctors and five contractual doctors besides  seven staff nurses.

The Labour and ESI department has created 126 posts, including four each medicine specialists, gynaecologists, paediatricians, anaesthesia specialists, three each surgeons and ENT specialists, two each orthopaedic and eye specialists, five medical officers for casualty, two each pathologists and radiologists, one chest and TB specialist besides 20 staff nurses and other paramedics in October, last year. However, no appointment has been made.

In the absence of staff, several modern medical equipment and high-end machines like endoscope, hysteroscope, laparoscope, spirometer and neonatal ventilator, are lying unused and gathering dust in the centrally air-conditioned facility.

The state of affairs of ESI Hospital in the Capital has raised doubts on the condition of zonal hospitals and dispensaries.As per norms, the hospital should have a regular Superintendent, but the post is laying vacant. Ophthalmologist Dr Dillip Kumar Sahu, who is in charge for over 10 months, admitted that patients are suffering due to staff shortage.

“Every day nearly 600 patients visit the hospital. Sometimes the serving doctors and staff are hard-pressed. Though I have written to the Director’s office several times for appointment of doctors and training of doctors, no step has been taken yet,” he said.

ESI Director Ramesh Chandra Rout said he is aware about the situation. “I have moved the Government for recruitment of doctors through OPSC and nurses through Odisha Staff Selection Commission,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESI Hospital ESI Hospital doctors Bhubaneswar doctors crisis
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp