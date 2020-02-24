Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Four penalised in Bhubaneswar for dumping waste on road  

Odia film actress Archita Sahu, Khurda Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout and officials of BMC, BDA and BSCL also joined the initiative.

Published: 24th February 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

solid waste

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday imposed fine on four persons in Old Town area (Ekamra Kshetra) here for dumping construction materials and demolition waste on road. The penalty was imposed during weekly ‘Mu Safaiwala Cleanliness Drive’ launched by the civic authorities on Sunday. 

During the drive, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary directed the BMC-BDA enforcement squads to remove old and unused vehicles parked for a long time on Ratha Road, causing traffic congestion.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life joined the drive carried out in surrounding areas of Lingaraj temple and Bindu Sagar. Odia film actress Archita Sahu, Khurda Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout and officials of BMC, BDA and BSCL also joined the initiative. An awareness vehicle also flagged off to create awareness among citizens on cleanliness and sanitation. 

