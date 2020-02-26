Park on Bhubaneswar's busy roads, pay Rs 500 fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Issuing a public notice regarding new parking restrictions in the city, the Commissonerate Police on Tuesday warned that heavy penalty will be imposed on commuters resorting to illegal on-street parking on major thoroughfares.

Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi stated in the notice that violation of the order will be treated as an offence punishable under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. Similarly, Rs 500 will be collected from persons whose vehicles are found parked illegally on road, he said.

Besides, the Commissionerate Police will tow the illegally parked vehicles and recover the entire charges from the owner.Initially, the restriction will be imposed on six major stretches - Raj Bhawan Square to Kalarahanga Square, Airport to Nalco Square, Sishu Bhawan to Vani Vihar, Sriya Chowk to PHD Office and Bapuji Nagar area.

Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said five vehicles have been engaged for towing of the illegally parked vehicles and private operators roped in to carry out the drive. They have been asked to collect the cost towards towing from the violators.

On Tuesday, 14 vehicles have been towed for illegal parking on congested roads.The Commissionerate Police has also advised motorists to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots. The move is expected to ease traffic congestion, especially during rush hours, the police said.